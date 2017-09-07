Nigeria: More strike dey come

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Students of University of Lagos dey leave di school, after authorities close am for April 2016.

As resident doctors don enter di fourth day of their strike, three other education unions don say dem sef wan begin strike their own join on top di one wey university lecturers for Nigeria, ASUU don dey do already.

Na di Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non-teaching staff inside government universities dem just announce say dem dey call their members to stop work, go strike from Monday 11 September, until further notice.

Dis JAC na join-bodi of National Association of Academic Technology; di Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions and di Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities.

Di unions dem say dis strike na di only option wey remain, after federal government no do any better thing on top di agreements wey dem bargain with di unions since 2009.

According to local media report, Samson Ugwoke wey be Chairman for JAC say: "when di strike begin, nobody go do work; no matter how small e be, everybodi go siddon for house until further notice."

Dis new strike by JAC go worsen di state of education for Africa largest economy.

Image copyright AFP Image example Nigerian students don dey house for almost one month, as their teachers never gree with di government on how to go forward.

Na on Monday 14 August 2017 na im ASUU begin their own strike.

Nigeria: university teachers don strike

Wetin e mean be say government universities fit be like graveyard from Monday September 11, 2017.