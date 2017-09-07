Image copyright Getty Images Image example 24-year-old Sloane Stephens say she no know how she take beat Venus Williams for di semi-final

US star Venus Williams don chop defeat for Sloane Stephens hand; dis defeat mean say na two new faces go enter court, nack racket for di US Open final on Saturday.

Stephens, wey dey ranked as number 83rd for world tennis win Williams for their match for Flushing Meadows, inside New York

E mean say she go face Madison Keys, another American wey beat Coco Vandeweghe, 6-1 6-2.

Na both Stephens and Keys go make their Grand Slam final debuts dis weekend.

Dis one go bi di first time since Serena Williams beat Venus in 2002 wey any US Open women final don get two American players.

As Venus don comot, e mean say di two-time champion go end 2017 without adding another major title to her head, even though she reach two finals and one semi-final.

"I don do all I fit do...I dey put myself inside position all di time to get di titles," na wetin she talk, after her match with Stephens.

Madison Keys go face Sloane Stephens for di US Open finals; na two of dem first time to show face there

How dis all-American semis happen?

Na Madison Keys victory over Kaia Kanepi complete semi-final arrangement wey be say na only American women dey.

Na from there Keys waka go join Coco Vandeweghe, Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens as part of di last four.

This na di first time since 1981 wey four American women go dey di semi-finals for New York, and di first time for any tennis competition since Wimbledon 1985.

Venus Williams na di oldest of di four women at 37 years, and na she be di only one wey don reach Grand Slam final before. Williams first final for US Open na 20 years ago.

Since dat time, she don collect seven major titles wey include di US Open for 2000 and 2001.

Venus Williams talk say new tennis players dey get motivation from former and current tennis players like Lindsay [Davenport], Jennifer [Capriati], Serena and herself

Dat time, Keys bin talk say: "I just happy say I dey here. We go get four American women wey go play, and dat na very good thing."

Vandeweghe bin beat di number 1 for dis US Open competition wey be Karolina Pliskova

While Coco Vandeweghe talk her own say na Venus and Serena Williams among di recent American players wey dey inspire di current generation.

Dis 2017 American-only semi-finals match don try achieve wetin Tracey Austin, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and Barbara Potter do for 1981.