Togo Protest: Watch as things happen

More than one hundred thousand people enter streets for Togo, dey protest against 50-years of rule by di Gnassingbé family.

Dis na di largest we-no-go-gree demonstration wey di West African country don take eye see, for long time.

Tori be say citizens dem don tire for wetin dem call di "Gnassingbé dynasty," because na since 1967 na im Eyadema Gnassingbe ( di president wey don die) use force become President of Togo, and na im pickin enter office after am. Dis one mean say na only papa and pikin don rule Togo for more than five decades.