Dis na photo dem wey make sense fom across Africa and of African people dis week.

Fans of Mali rapper Sidiki Diabate follow sing as im dey perform for Modivo Keita stadium inside Bamako on Sunday. Diabate na di son of correct kora player Toumani Diabate, and him too sabi play kora well well and na also one of Africa biggest afro trap stars - dat na style wey dey blend afrobeat with trap music from American South.

New Mrs Gabon dey laugh, as di master of ceremonies wear her crown back for her head after e be fall for ground for Mrs Universe beauty pageant wey happen on Sunday. Gwen Madiba na runner-up for di competition wey hold for Durban, and e dey open to women wey dey between 25 to 45 years wey get family, career and dey do charity work.

For dat same day, security guard stand for front of Emir of Kano palace before di start of di Durbar festival, part of Eid celebration for Northern Nigeria.

On Friday, di head of di Coptic Church, Pope Tawardos II, do morning mass for St Mina Cathedral for Sydney, Australia. Di country get di third-largest Coptic community outside Egypt.

Also on Friday, men dey remove hyacinth grass with hand from Lake Tana for northern Ethiopia. Dis grass wey dey grow anyhow, dey worry many fishermen for East Africa.

For dat same day, one man for Kenya siddon for street sign outside di Supreme Court for Nairobi where Chief Justice David Maraga say yes to di petition wey opposition bring to cancel di results of August presidential election because di election dey one kain. People wey dey celebrate di ruling change di name wey dey for di road sign to hail di judge and lawyer James Orengo, wey bring di case.

Football fans for Egypt dey ginger dem national team as dem beat Uganda 1-0 for Tuesday World Cup 2018 qualifier. Midfielder Sam Morsy say di Pharaohs don move "one step closer" to play for their first World Cup since 1990 with di win.

Ammo Aziza Baroud, wey be Chad new ambassador to di Netherlands, carri her letter- di paper wey stamp her ambassador appointment- to King Willem-Alexander for Palace Noordeinde for The Hague on Wednesday.

Member of Cameroon security stand dey look as dem dey release Anglophone activists from prison for di capital Yaoundé, on Friday. President Paul Biya stamp am for paper say make dem release some of di activists, but e no dey sure how many of dem still dey inside prison, or how many dem hold without charge.

On Sunday, one man dey clean wetin dem write for where dem bury Mobutu Sese Seko for Morocco capital, Rabat. Di man wey rule with iron hand and call himself "King of Zaire", wey be Democratic Republic of Congo, die of cancer for hospital for Rabat 20 years ago. Dem do service to remember am for di city on Thursday.

