President Enrique Pena Nieto talk say na di biggest earthquake to hit Mexico since 100 years.

Mexico don declare one day for di whole country to mourn after one powerful earthquake kill past sixty people on Thursday.

President Enrique Pena Nieto say flags go fly half for every pole to show respect for people wey don die and those wey dia people die.

Di earthquake wey measure 8.2 in magnitude, strike for about 23:50 local time on Thursday.

Oaxaca and Chiapas states don record serious damage.

Aside from dis earthquake, Hurricane Katia too dey currently threaten di east coast of Mexico.

Image copyright ALFREDO ESTRELLA/Getty Images Image example Na di biggest earthquake to hit Mexico since 100 years.

Dis na di Mexico most powerful earthquake for di past 100 years and when e happen for di Pacific coast, inside Juchitan de Zaragoza, state for Oaxaca e tear people domot scatter.

Na so many people run enter streets as di quake shake buildings, come put fear for their body.

BBC Lourdes Heredia talk say their reaction fit be because dis earthquake remind dem of di tremor wey dem experience for 1985 wey kill 10,000 people and wey also cause plenty destruction for di city of Mexico.