Image copyright Getty Images Image example Don Williams bin dey play onstage for di 2013 California's Country Music Festival April 28, 2013

American country music singer Don Williams don die.

Im publicist Kirt Webster say di 78 years old singer die on Friday, September 8, 2017 after im sick small.

Before im die, Williams bin get 'No 1' hits seventeen times for country charts including di song Gypsy Woman and Tulsa Time

Williams wey come from Texas for US get nickname wey be "the Gentle Giant" and na so im voice gentle when im dey sing song like say im dey tell story.

Im no travel plenty to places, im no do too much interview with tori people and di country music singer spend most of im time for im farm wey dey for west Nashville.