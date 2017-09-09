Image copyright RAYMOND ROIG Image example No be di first time wey lions go leave house to join human beings for South Africa.

Five lions don free for one rural area wey no too far from Johannesburg, South Africa.

E no too clear why di lions just stroll enter area, but police say dem don dey try to catch dem back.

Dis no be di first time wey something like dis go happen for South Africa. Unlike other African countries, dem dey keep big dangerous wildlife for places wey dey closed so dem no go dey get wahala with people or their farm animals.

Image copyright SIMON MAINA Image example Di lions don already worry some farms wey get cattle.

But di thing wey dey strange for di matter be say di lions dey come very close to city.

Di place wey dem see di lions na near one town wey dem dey call Fochville wey be place wey get farmland for cattle and communities wey dey do gold mining.

Police say some of dia officers been receive call for Friday from one farm say di lions don attack dia animals.