Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Nigeria Army say make people no believe picture of people wey injure

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wey bi one group wey wan break away from Nigeria don talk say im dey drag Nigeria Army go court.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor wey bi Nnamdi Kanu lawyer tell BBC News Pidgin on Monday evening say Nigeria Army go see demself inside court with case to answer, within di next 48 hours.

Dis na after Nigeria Army don deny report say dem go invade Mr Kanu house for Umuahia, Abia State.

"Di next thing bi say we go file action against di Army in di Federal High Court because we get evidence," na so Ejiofor talk.

"Wetin dem dey do for im house for 6:30pm in di evening? Why dem come dey shoot at innocent unarmed people with live ammunition?" na di question im dey ask when e talk to BBC News Pidgin.

Mr Ejiofor say "we get medical reports, we get evidence and we go charge dem [di Army] to court, so make dem come court to deny am."

Major Gbadamosi Oyegoke wey be di Assistant Director for Army Public Relations for 14 Brigade, Ohafia, say soldiers go do normal patrol for Afara Ukwu wey bi Mr Kanu hometown, when "militants wey we suspect to be from IPOB, block di FMC-World Bank road, so we no fit pass. Di militants come begin throw di soldier, stones and bottles, sotay dem injure one innocent woman wey dey waka for road, and our Corporal Kolawole Mathew."

Major Oyegoke talk for inside official statement say: "di troops fire gunshot for air to take warn dem and di hoodlum scatter. Nobodi die."

According to am, di soldier and innocent woman dem don dey di Army Medical Inspection Room dey collect treatment.

But Mr Ejiofor say all those wey injure no dey any Army hospital.

Mr Kanu sef still tell local media say: "I bin dey sleep for evening when sound of siren wake me up. But di siren no stop, and dem come begin fire gunshots anyhow. Dem wan take force enter di palace but IPOB member dem come form shield to take block dem. Di [soldiers] wan break di shield, so dem shoot three people and wound some other ones before dem go. Everybodi, even children confuse, as dem pick race."