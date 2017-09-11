Nigeria: cholera don dey worse for Maiduguri

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS

35 people don die from cholera outbreak for northeast Nigeria, health officials don talk.

Dem say di number bin dey 21 for di beginning of last week but now, di total number of suspected cholera case don reach 1,283.

Most of di cases wey don happen, na for Muna Garage camp wey dey near Borno State capital, Maiduguri. Dis camp get reach 20,000 people wey run from Boko Haram wahala.

Disease wey dey inside water plenty for camps like dis, because of dirty inside di camps especially during rainy season, when water dey gather for ground because of no drainage.

Health officials for di state on September 3rd 2017, say 14 people don die from 186 cases wey dem suspect say na cholera. On September 5, dat number jump go 21 from 375 case.

Nigeria government with other local and foreign people wey dey help provide food, house, clean water and healthcare don dey try to manage di outbreak, but e don spread reach town of Dikwa wey dey near Maiduguri. Dem report 438 cases dia.

People wey dey enter Maiduguri don dey times two since di start of Boko Haram for 2009.

Violence for rural villages don force more people to enter di Borno state capital.