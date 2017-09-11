Wetin cholera be?

Key facts

Cholera na acute poo-poo disease wey fit kill sharp sharp if dem no treat am.

People wey sabi say every year 1.3 to 4.0 million case of cholera and 21,000 to 143,000 deaths nai dem dey report for di world because of cholera.

Most of di people wey dey infected go get small sign, and e fit dey treated with oral rehydration solution.

Strong case of cholera go need quick treatment with fluids and antibiotics wey dem go use drip give.

To provide safe water and clean environment dey important to control how cholera and other disease wey dey follow water waka dey use spread.

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS

Symptoms

Cholera dey very dangerous and e fit cause serious water water poo-poo. E dey take between 12 hours and 5 days for person to show sign say e get cholera after dem chop or drink food or water wey dey contaminated. Cholera dey affect both pikin and adult and e fit kill within hours if dem no treat am.

Most people wey get V. cholerae no go show signs, although di bacteria fit dey dia poo-poo for 1-10 days after dem dey infected.

All dis informate come from World Health Organisation (WHO).