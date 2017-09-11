Image copyright Mr Eazi/Instagram Image example Mr Eazi na Nigerian wey first blow for im music career for Ghana.

Fast rising singer, Mr Eazi don make accusation on top in fellow Nigerian artistes say dem dey use di sound wey im start take shine.

"If you wan count like to five Afro beat songs, dem get dat mixture of Nigerian and Ghanaian because everybodi just see say na dat formula dey miss," im talk.

"For December last year, e reach like 60 percent of Nigerian artistes wey dey Ghana dey do one show or di other. Now everybody don begin talk things like 'Banku', 'Shitan', 'Maami' and others. How come?"

Di Ghanaian-Nigerian sound na style of music wey be mixture of local words and sounds wey dey common for both Ghana and Nigeria to make one song wey people dey call "Banku music".

Upon say Eazi no call anybody name, popular Nigerian singer Runtown believe say na him Mr Eazi dey accuse.

Runtown wey dey also use dat kain sound for im music fire Eazi back with strong response.

Runtown write for social media say im go soon drop single wey get dat same sound wey Mr Eazi dey claim say im start and say make Mr Eazi no go crase if im no like am.

Some Nigerians no happy with wetin Mr Eazi talk and some of dem enter social media to talk as di thing pain dey dem.

Na still January dis year Mr Eazi cause wahala for social media after im talk say Ghanaian music don get big influence for Nigeria music industry.