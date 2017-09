Image copyright Getty Images Image example DR Congo cholera don kill over 500 people since di outbreak start

More than 500 people don die for cholera outbreak for Democratic Republic of Congo, dat na wetin World Health Organization (WHO) talk.

Outbreak of cholera na regular thing for Congo because of poor sanitation and lack of Clean drinking water.

For dis year alone cholera don hit atleast 10 urban areas including di capital Kinshasa, na about 1.4 million people dey displaced because of violence for central Kasai region.

WHO say atleast 528 people don die from di outbreak wey don spread to 20 of 26 provinces wey dey for Congo.