Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some of di students wey dey go free school for Ghana do march-past for dia Independence day

Free secondary school education go start for Ghana.

Dis na one of di things wey President Nana Akufo-Addo promise, wen dem elect am last year.

Na like 400,000 students wey go enter secondary school dis year go get free textbook and even food join sef.

Di plan na to reduce di pickins wey no dey go school. Primary school for Ghana dey free.

BBC tori person for Ghana don talk say small issue go dey as to how government wan arrange di money for the free school plus whether di students wey go join go fit reduce di quality of education for di country.

No be only Ghana

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Free food plus school fees, even books dey for pickin dem for Kenya

Kenya, Tanzania even Uganda join sef for dis free education matter.

E reach 42 other countries for Africa sef dey give free education for primary school level.

For 2015, Gambia comot school fees for all public school from primary to secondary.

But even as plenty government dey arrange free education for dia people, di main thing bi say di education go make sense, to help reduce poverty.

Education na serious matter as e dey part of di sustainable development goals (SDGs) wey United Nations (UN) arrange for 2015.

One of di SDG goals na to "arrange better education for everybodi plus make education dey for life."

According to UN, free education like wetin Ghana don start dey help, because half of di pickins wey no dey go school dey live for sub-Saharan Africa.