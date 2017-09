Dem no support media player for your device Nurse for Kenya continue their strike

Nurses wey dey strike for Kenya don enter road for di capital wey bi Nairobi, to protest say government wan sack dem.

Na association of Kenya governors don talk say dem fit sack up to 25,000 nurses wey dey strike, if dem no resume duty today. But di nurses no put ear for dat one.

Di nurses don abandon dia work reach 100 days, because government never arrange di money wey dem don agree with dem before.

BBC tori person, David Wafula talk with Nurses union Secretary General Maurice Opetu as dem dey protest. Im wan know how long di protest go continue.

"Government no dey serious to find solution to dis palava," na wetin Opetu talk.

Im say di Nurses Union dey ready to talk with government because "since May 2017, wey we don dey reach agreement; we don dey wait make dem sign, but government never ready".

"Even as we dey strike, we still carry matter for their front but government just dey change mouth."

Mr Opetu still feel say "di plan wey di governors dey plan to sack us no make sense, because di council of governors no give us work; na we we arrange with county public service board wey employ us and na only dem fit talk anything for di matter."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Health services don enter full-stop for Kenya because of di Nurses strike

Di Nurses dey plan say dem go show face every Monday for di governors office.

Dem even dey plan say dem fit show face more than once a week.

Mr Opetu say all dis one necessary because nothing dey fear dem.

E say if government dey serious, make dem arrange talk with di Nurses Union make dem sign dem former agreement, before anybody go return to work.