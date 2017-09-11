'Biafra no be answer' - Obasanjo

Former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo, don tell BBC News Pidgin say many young people wey dey call for Biafra for South-east Nigeria, no know wetin dem dey talk.

"Di young, young people for Southeast, dem say na Biafra, wetin dem know wey bi Biafra? But di thing be say dem no happy. Dem no happy as things dey for Nigeria and I no blame dem."

Di former President talk say many people wey dey say dem one comot Nigeria, na hunger dey make dem talk like that. "Some people are hungry, some people no get work... de problem be say people are fed up, because wetin dem want dem no get, hunger dey catch dem, family dem no fit take care of ," na so Chief Obasanjo talk when im give interview to BBC News Pidgin.

Im dey talk dis one even as di Nigeria Army say dem wan begin fight secessionists for di South east region of Nigeria starting from Friday 15 September until 14 October 2017.

Di Army say dem wan start wetin dem call Operation Python Dance II, to stop "violent agitations by secessionists" and other criminals inside di southeast part of di country.