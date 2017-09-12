Nigeria: Curfew as soldiers attack Nnamdi Kanu, journalists

Image copyright AFP Image example For di second time in di last four days, Nigerian Army don deny wetin IPOB claim

After soldiers and members of di Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB wey dey call for Biafra, clash for different parts of Aba, wey bi commercial city for Abia State, South East, Nigeria, di state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, don declare 3-day curfew.

Di governor say di curfew go be from 6pm to 6am for three days and na to calm di situation for Aba.

In a statement wey im release, di governor say im no see anything bad for military operation wey dey go on for South East Nigeria but im go like make di military observe international rules as dem dey do am.

Trouble begin for Aba when soldiers stop some people wey dey go for solidarity visit to di Afara Ukwu, Umuahia house of Nnamdi Kanu, wey bi leader of IPOB, at Isiala Ngwa junction along Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

Some IPOB members wey escape for that one still jam soldiers for Osisioma junction where dem come clash. People wey dey there say soldiers shoot into di air as people come begin dey run enter Ariaria market and trouble come spread all over di city.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, wey bi lawyer to Kanu, tell BBC News Pidgin say officers of di Nigerian Army attack di Afara Ukwu country home of Kanu, for Abia State, on Tuesday.

Di lawyer talk say soldiers surround di house and e be like say dem dey hold Kanu for house arrest.

"I just get distress call from Kanu now and I no fit reach am for phone again. Di situation dey very tense right now," na wetin di lawyer tell BBC News Pidgin.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Lawyer for Nnamdi Kanu release statement say di IPOB don dey house arrest

Ejiofor even talk say soldiers don arrest members of IPOB wey go visit Kanu for house.

But Brigadier General Sani Kukahsheka Usman, wey bi Director of Army Public Relations don talk say everything wey di lawyer dey talk na lie.

"Not true. Thanks," na wetin Brigadier General Usman tell BBC News Pidgin, on Tuesday.

But even as di Army dey claim say dem no attack Kanu home or put am for house arrest, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State chapter, don talk say soldiers attack dem secretariat for Umuahia, on Tuesday.

Image copyright Ifeanyi Ejiofor Image example Nnamdi Kanu lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, release information about di attack

Comrade Christopher Isiguzo, wey bi Vice President, Zone C, South East, NUJ, tell BBC News Pidgin say soldiers wey attack journalists for Umuahia, destroy their work tools wey include telephone, camera, computers and even beat some journalists wey dem see for di secretariat.

Di journalists talk say soldiers wey come attack their office say dem suspect say some people dey take their pictures from inside di building as dem dey pass.

Local media for Nigeria dey report say Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade, Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi, don confirm di attack on journalists. Dem say im ask di NUJ in Umuahia make dem send pictures of di office wey soldiers damage to am.