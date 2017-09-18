Image copyright AFP Image example Ghana go get another holiday if legislators gree to wetin Akufo-Addo dey propose

Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, don propose new law say make dem use September 21 for 'Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day'.

Dis na according to statement from di Presidency wey Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin sign on top.

For Ghana, September 21 na national holiday already wey dem take dey honour Ghana founding fathers and that day na also di birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, wey lead dem to independence from di British, come become di country first president.

Current President, Akufo-Addo, want make dem separate founding fathers' day from Nkrumah birthday so that August 4 go bi 'Founders Day' and September 21 go bi 'Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day'

Di statement say August 4, na "di appropriate day to take recognise and appreciate all di things wey our fathers do to form independent Ghana wey dey free."

August 4 na di day wey dem form di Aborigines' Rights Protection Society by John Mensah Sarbah in 1897, and dem come form di United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) for 1947 by J.B. Danquah and George Alfred "Paa" Grant.

But some people no gree for dis idea as dem talk say di president dey try change history to favour im papa, Edward Akufo-Addo and im uncle J.B Danquah, wey help Ghana fight for independence.