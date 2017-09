Nurses for Kenya dey strike dey go. even as di government dey warn to sack 25,000 of dem, if dem no return to work.

BBC tori person, David Wafula talk with nurses union secretary general, Maurice Opetu, as dem dey protest.

"Government no dey serious to find solution to dis palava," na wetin Opetu talk.

Im say di nurses union dey ready to talk with government because, since May 2017, wey we don dey reach agreement, we don dey wait make dem sign, but government never ready."