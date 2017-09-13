Image copyright Getty Images Image example El Anatsui collect di award for di sculpture category.

Ghana sculptor, El Anatsui and Senegal musician, Youssou N'dour, na di two Africans wey just win big award for di 2017 Praemium Imperiale.

Praemium Imperiale na one of di richest art award for di whole world wey di Japan Art Association dey organise every year.

Di award dey try appreciate art just like Nobel Prize dey do with sciences. Japan Art Association announce di winners for dis year award wey be di 29th edition for New York, US.

E pass $130,000 wey Anatsui and N'dour collect for di award wey dem win.

El Anatsui na big sculptor wey dey use old metals, cassava graters and bottle cover take create sculptures.

Im works even dey inside big international museums, including di Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anatsui wey dem born for Ghana but dey live for Nigeria now, believe say "art na something wey dey grow from our area, no be wetin wey you need to create."

Image example 58-year-old N'Dour bin stop im music career for 2012 to run for Senegalese Presidential elections

Youssou N'dour wey also win big for di award, na popular musician for di world wey dey sing mixture of traditional Senegalese Mbalax, jazz, soul, Latin and even hip-hop.

For 2012, N'Dour win Grammy award for im 'Egypt' album.

For 18 October 2017, di Japan Art Association go organize special ceremony for all di people wey collect award where dem go collect special gold medal and testimonial letter from His Imperial Highness, Prince Hitachi, wey be di honorary patron of di art association.

