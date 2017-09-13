Brexit: 'I no know wetin go happen to Nigerian students'

Dem no support media player for your device Mr. Arkwright say make Nigerian students no worry

Britain na di one country wey Nigerian students dey travel pass for education.

But as Britain dey negotiate with Europe say dem wan comot for European Union, wetin dis go mean for Nigeria students wey dey dia now dey study or dey plan to travel there for future?

"Make dem no worry," dat na wetin British High Commissioner to Nigeria Mr Paul Arkwright tell Adejuwon Soyinka, Editor, BBC News Pidgin and Joshua Akinyemi, Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin for this interview.

Mr. Arkwright say im no know, for sure, wetin go happen to Nigerian students after Britain don comot Europe Union, but im know say Britain dey enjoy di contributions wey Nigerian students dey make.