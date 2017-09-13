Image copyright Getty Images Image example Real Madrid get rough start for di Spanish di La Liga after dem draw two games and win only one.

After di plenty plenty goals wey clubs like Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona score for Tuesday evening UEFA Champions League match, all eyes dey focus for Wednesday as defending champions Real Madrid go start their campaign to win am three times back to back.

No team don win the title three times since Bayern Munich, wey carry am for 1974, 1975 and 1976.

Image example People dey talk say na Group H be di group of death

Which team go surprise us? Which team fit break di six goals record wey Chelsea set for Tuesday? Who go be di new Mbappe? Wetin Real Madrid go play? etc.

16 teams for four groups go play for 8 matches dis evening. Make we chook mouth for di matches wey feel say go dey hot.

Image copyright Denis Doyle/Getty Image example Real Madrid Manager don win all di football competitions since im takeover for di Bernabeu

Group H: Real Madrid Vs. Apoel Nicosia

Real Madrid don appear for Champions League twenty one times now back to back, wey be di longest any club don do.

Madrid don win di competition twelve times, including six times after di name change from European Cups Winners Cup to Champions League for 1992.

Real Madrid rising star Marco Asensio go miss di first Champion league match because im get infection after im shave im leg.

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo don return to di squad after im do punishment on top say im push referee for inside match.

Defender Raphael Varane also don return from muscle problem.

Apoel Nicosia wey don win di first division five times back to back now for Cyprus, dey return to di Champions League for di first time since 2014.

Image copyright Stu Forster/Getty Images Image example Mohamed Salah dey comfort Sadio Mane after referee give am red card for September 9 game with Manchester City for English Premier League

Group E: Liverpool Vs. Sevilla

Di 5-0 wey Manchester City hammer Liverpool no go worry di players too long according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp say, ''Nothing wey happen for Saturday fit stop us''.

E no go be easy waka for Liverpool because their opponent, Sevilla, never lose any match dis season for their league after dem collect seven points from three La Liga games.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane dey available because di three-game ban dem give am for Saturday game for Manchester City na only for games for England.

Striker Philippe Coutinho dey 'fit and healthy' but Jurgen Klopp no wan open im mouth whether Coutinho go play im first Champions League game dis season.

Coutinho wey wan comot go Barcelona during di transfer window last month don miss di first five games Liverpool don play.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dele Alli get three European match ban after dangerous tackle for Europa Cup game against Gent for February, 2017

Group H: Tottenham Vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham dey one of di hardest groups for di Champions League.

Tottenham Manager, Mauricio Pochettino, talk say, ''if we talk true, Real Madrid go carry first for this group, so na who go carry second among Tottenham, Dortmund and Apoel we dey fight for.

But im still talk say Tottenham go try win every game. Dele Alli no go dey available because im get three-game European ban.

Di other players wey get injury and no fit play na Erik Lamela (hip), Danny Rose (knee) and Victor Wanyama (knee).

Dortmund too get one kind strong head. Dem never lose any game for Bundesliga. Dem don win two games and draw one.

But at least nine of their first team get injury.

Players were go miss di match on top injury include: Neven Subotic (sick), Captain Marcel Schmelzer (ankle ligaments) and defender Marc Bartra (groin) no travel go London.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ederson wear special helmet for head

Group F: Manchester City Vs. Feyenoord

Feyenoord don win their opening four Dutch Eredivisie fixtures this season, wey dey score 12 goals.

Feyenoord manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst feel say City fit be Champions League winners.

"Dem start di season well and dem be good club wey get good coach and great players," the former Arsenal player talk.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, talk say im get respect for Feyenoord and na im best starting IX im go play for Wednesday night.

Di club don name goalkeeper Ederson for their squad against Feyenoord for Wednesday.

The Brazilian, 24, still dey carry wound for face after Liverpool's Sadio Mane use boot give am strong kiss for di 5-0 win on Saturday.

City captain Vincent Kompany no travel with di squad because im get calf injury but Raheem Sterling dey ground after im don do ban for England.