Brigadier General Sani Usman, spokesman for di Nigerian Army tell BBC say evidence no dey say dem kill IPOB members.

All dis one dey happen as video don comot for social media wey BBC Pidgin never fit verify if na true.

Dis IPOB na one secessionist group wey bi di Indigenous People of Biafra.

Secessionists na people wey wan break away, form their own country.

Di ones from IPOB wan create their own independent country for south-east Nigeria.