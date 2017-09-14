Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example E don tey small wey di girls bin dey Abuja, Nigeria

Di Federal Government of Nigeria don return di 106 Chibok girls wey Boko Haram release to dia papa and mama.

Di girls wey Boko Haram bin release early dis year bin dey receive plenty rehabilitation from di Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Di Ministry do bye-bye party for dem and dia parents.

Government also strong mouth talk say dem don negotiate well-well for di release of di remaining Chibok girls wey still dey Boko Haram hand.

Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs and social development, say di 106 Chibok girls go soon begin school for dia hometown.

She say di girls go do one course for special foundation programme for one University wey dey for Yola, Adamawa State for north-east Nigeria.

For May this year, Boko Haram bin release 82 of di girls, after dem bin release 21 for October 2016.