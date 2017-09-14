How Chibok girls mata take waka

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example 106 Chibok girls don go back to dia papa and mama

Nigeria government don complete di transfer of 106 Chibok girls wey bin dey receive training and care with di Federal Ministry of Women Affairs back to dia papa and mama house for Chibok, Borno State for north-east Nigeria.

Na over three years now since Boko Haram kidnap dem for dia school for Chibok.

Make we see as di girls tori don take waka.