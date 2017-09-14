How Chibok girls mata take waka
Nigeria government don complete di transfer of 106 Chibok girls wey bin dey receive training and care with di Federal Ministry of Women Affairs back to dia papa and mama house for Chibok, Borno State for north-east Nigeria.
Na over three years now since Boko Haram kidnap dem for dia school for Chibok.
Make we see as di girls tori don take waka.
- 14th April, 2014: Boko Haram kindap over 200 girls for di Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.
- 12th June, 2015: New Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari meet with some of di parents of di Chibok girls wey dem kidnap.
- 17th July, 2015: Di Department of State Services (DSS) begin negotiate with di group wey dey hold di Chibok girls.
- 4th August, 2015: Team of experts enter Maiduguri, Borno State to prove say di group really dey ready to release di girls. At di last minute, di group change dia mind and ask for new set of things.
- 13th November, 2015: Government begin to negotiate afresh.
- January 2016: President Buhari meet with di papa and mama of some of di parents of di Chibok girls, for Abuja.
- May 2016: Amina Ali Nkeki escape from Boko Haram. She na di first girl wey surface from di girls wey dem kidnap after more than two years.
- October 2016: Boko Haram release 21 of di girls, afer government negotiate with Boko Haram with support of local and international people.
- November 5, 2016: Another Chibok girl, Maryam Ali Maiyanga, find freedom.
- December 2016: Di 21 girls wey government secure dia release go Chibok go celebrate Christmas with dia families.
- January 5, 2017: Another Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar get freedom.
- January 2017: Di Department of State Security hand over di Chibok girls to di Ministry of Women Affairs so dem fit start remedial education and vocational training for Abuja.
- April 11, 2017: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo say di Nigeria government dey for deep negotiations with Boko Haram make dem release another set of Chibok girls.
- April 2017: President Buhari, for im message to mark di third anniversary wey dem kidnap di Chibok Girls, say im go do everything wey dey im power for di safe return of di girls.
- May 2017: 82 Chibok girls get freedom after Nigerian Government negotiate with di kidnappers.