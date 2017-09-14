Pictures: Life after Sierra Leone mudslide

E don reach one month after mudslide destroy different parts of Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Na about 800 people die, and at least 7,000 no get house stay again. After weeks of heavy rain, na so di top of Sugar Loaf Mountain collapse, come bury di community below am.

Water bin push mud and heavy rocks dem down di valley, sotay e carry houses wey dey two other areas, Kamayama and Kaningo.

Image copyright Olivia Acland

For di past month, thousands of families wey no get where to stay don dey sleep for different places for now. While some people dey stay with friends or their family members, others dey sleep for floor of school classrooms, inside one chief house for area, and inside one church.

More than 200 families still dey stay inside one uncompleted house wey dey opposite di place where di mudslide happen.

Di government don make two official camps, for Juba and Hill Station, with support from United Nations (UN) agencies and non-governmental organisations. Those wey dem don confirm say na victims, wey no get anywhere to go, don dey move go dis camps small-small.

Dem don dey also build cheap houses dem for Six Mile, inside Freetown. People from di affected areas suppose move there within di next three to six months.

Even as help and aid don enter di country and many people don benefit, others say dem no see any good thing, or help - de say dem dey find food, medicine and where to sleep.

Image copyright Olivia Acland

Since di mudslide, Kadi Kamara and her one-year-old daughter, Esme, don dey sleep inside house wey dem never build finish, wey no get window, bed or even bedsheets dem.

"I bin hear say dem wan move us out to one of di official camps," na wetin she talk, "but we still dey here. I think dem don forget about us. We never see anything chop since yesterday morning. Many people don begin dey sick."

When dem ask her if she don register, so dat she go fit get help from di government, UN and NGOs, she say: "Na plenty-plenty registrations from different organisations dey. For morning, evening and night time, people dey register. I don register a few times, but I no know if na di right one. To get help na plenty palava. For example, some people get three mattresses and others - like us - no get any one."

Image copyright Olivia Acland

Image copyright Olivia Acland

Image copyright Olivia Acland

For one of di official camps inside Juba, one woman dey worry say she go need to comot, as she no get di yellow card wey dem dey give people after dem don register.

Image copyright Olivia Acland

"I dey with plenty other people for one school dat day; dem tell us to go there go collect food. When we come back to Kamayama, dem say people don dey there since dey register, but we don miss am," she talk.

Image copyright Olivia Acland

Twelve-year-old Mariatu Bangura don pack her bag, dey wait to transfer go camp for Juba. She dey for di spot where her house bin dey, next to her aunty. She bin dey live with her grandmama on di day wey di mudslide happen, but na her parents die.

"I dey look after seven pickin now," her aunt, Mariah talk. "E dey very hard because I no fit see money feed my own family. I know say problems dey with fake victims wey dey sign for government help, but na we be di real victims, and we need more help."

Mariatu no see another place move go stay dat day, and she return to her aunty house for evening.

Image copyright Olivia Acland

Esta and Ibrahim Kargbo live in the same area of Kamayama. Their parents were also killed.

Esta bin dey stay with one family member when di mudslide happen, but Ibrahim dey inside di house with im family. Na so one tin roof fall, trap am until one neighbour come save am. Now, di pickin dey live with their uncle wey no too get money, sotay im dey worried about how dem go fit survive. School just open, so di uncle need to buy dem books and give dem money for their food for school.

Image copyright Olivia Acland

"Many of dis women don lost their home, husbands and pickin dem. Some of dem never pass di verification process because di chief and chairman for area say dem no recognise their face. Dis one mean say dem no go dey able to get help," na wetin pastor John talk.

About whether people go ready move go di relocation village for Six Mile, im say: "As long as dem get schools, churches, mosques and how person fit live, then I think people go dey happy to move."

Image copyright Olivia Acland

Dem don begin build all di house for Six Mile.

Presidential spokesman Abdulai Baytayray say: "For di first part of di building, we dey create 53 houses. We go also build one orphanage, clinic and school. We don separate 200 acres (0.8 sq km) inside dis area to build on top of, so dat no bi only those wey di mudslide affect na im we go move, but we go also move everybodi wey dey live for dangerous areas inside Freetown."

Image copyright Olivia Acland

Na Olivia Acland take all di photographs dem.