Image example Fight don dey happen for Abia state and some part of Rivers state already, because of people wey wan comot from Nigeria, form their own country.

Government of Plateau State, Nigeria say no movement go dey between 6pm and 6am within Jos and Bukuru Metropolis until further notice.

This na with immediate effect.

Na for press release wey come from governor office, na im authorities say dem shock and dem no dey happy with di way tension don suddenly build up for Jos metropolis because of some people wey dey vex.

Tori be say na people wey dey loyal to di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), na im wan cause confusion, because of fight-fight wey dey happen for South-east.

Dis IPOB people dem dey say dem wan break away, form their own country.

As military forces begin dey do Operation Python Dance 2 for di region, tori of plenty fight-fight between soldiers and civilians for Abia state don full ground.

Nigeria: Curfew as soldiers attack Nnamdi Kanu, journalists

Na all dis one make people dey fear say fight fit spread come Jos too, wey dey for North-central Nigeria.

Di governor wey bi Simon Lalong still talk say dem go deploy security personnel go all areas wey trouble fit happen, to prevent breakdown of law and order. Im call on all religious, community leaders and neighbourhood vigilantes not to let anybody take advantage of di situation wey dey happen for other parts of di country.

One person wey dey stay Jos wey talk to BBC Pidgin News say people dey fear well-well for Jos, sotay dem dey close shops, and rumour dey fly up and down say fight go soon break out.

Governor Lalong say im dey assure citizens say Jos "still be home to all Nigerians; make dem no fear to go about their daily activities because their safety dey guaranteed."