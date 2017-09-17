Image copyright Drew Angerer Image example President Buhari dey address UN General Assembly

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, travel comot from Nigeria on Sunday, 17 September go New York.

According to di president spokesperson Fem Adesina, President Buhari dey travel go New York, US, to join oda world leaders for di 72nd United Nations General Assembly.

One statement wey di office of di president release, on Friday, talk say di Nigerian leader go enter London after di UN waka before im return to Nigeria.

But dem no talk wetin di President dey go do for London and how many days im go spend there.

Di statement talk say President Buhari go do one meeting with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, for New York.

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo Image example President Buhari inside im office

Im go also do meeting with US President, Donald Trump.

President Buhari go US with Governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi, Ondo states and some ministers but dem no talk who dey follow am go London.

Di last time wey President Buhari travel go London, na for medical reasons and im no return to Nigeria until Saturday, 19 August, over three months after im comot.