Africa's week in pictures: 8 - 14 September 2017

  • 15 September 2017

See some correct photo wey we gather from across Africa and of Africans this week.

A man sells socks along a street in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria September 12, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

On Wednesday dis hawker dey sell im market for Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

A passenger stands as another sits, holding on to the inside roofline of the taxi-van as they ride to their destinations of Limete Municipality in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 12, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Di day before, one passenger pose for inside bus for Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of Congo.

A student ties a scalf on her head as she prepares to ride a bicycle after the school hours at Hausari junior secondary school in Michika village, northeast Nigeria June 12, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Meanwhile, school don close for one student for Michika village for north-east Nigeria.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe (seated R) and his wife Grace Mugabe (L) arrive aboard a vintage Rolls Royce before the official opening of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe, 12 September 2017. The Fifth Session will be the last before the 2018 elections of which the date is yet to be set. Image copyright EPA

For another side of Africa, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe use another kain motor to carry am go di official opening of parliament for Harare...

Members of the Presidential Guard stand guard outside the House of Parliament before the official opening of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe, 12 September 2017. The Fifth Session will be the last before the 2018 elections of which the date is yet to be set. Image copyright EPA

... even as members of the Presidential Guard dey wait for am.

Leipzig"s Guinean midfielder Naby Keita and his teammates celebrates after scoring during German first division Bundesliga football match between Hamburger SV and RB Leipzig in Hamburg on September 8, 2017. Image copyright AFP

For Friday, Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, wey dey play for RB Leipzig dey celebrate after im score for di German first division football match against Hamburg.

Guingamp"s French-Congolese defender Jordan Ikoko (L) vies with Lyon"s Dutch defender Kenny Tete (bottom) during the French L1 football match Lyon (OL) vs Guingamp (EAG), on September 10, 2017 at the Groupama stadium in DÃ©cines-Charpieu near Lyon, southeastern France. Image copyright AFP

Meanwhile for Lyon on Sunday, Guingamp's French-Congolese defender Jordan Ikoko dey tackle Lyon's Dutch defender Kenny Tete.

Liberians paints their bodies during a Green rally to mark the official Launch of opposition Liberty Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Charles Walker Brumskine (not pictured) campaign, at the party headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia, 09 September 2017. The Presidential and General Elections are scheduled for 10 October 2017, and Liberians are to elect a new president to succeed incumbent President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The 2017 Presidential election is expected to be Liberia"s first peaceful transition of power from a democratically elected President to another after almost four decades. Image copyright AHMED JALLANZO

Earlier that weekend for Monrovia in Liberia, supporters of opposition Liberty Party use green wigs and white paint take mark di official launch of their campaign.

A Malawi traditional dancer among other participants marches during the Harare International Carnival street parade in Harare, Zimbabwe, 09 September 2017. The carnival started on 01 September 2017 and a street party was held to officially open the carnival whose aim is to promote Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination and to give local and foreign revellers the opportunity to interact with various cultures around the world. Image copyright EPA

On Saturday, one pickin dey look with wonder as one Malawian traditional dancer dey march during the Harare International Carnival...

A Malawi traditional dancer among other participants marches during the Harare International Carnival street parade in Harare, Zimbabwe, 09 September 2017. The carnival started on 01 September 2017 and a street party was held to officially open the carnival whose aim is to promote Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination and to give local and foreign revellers the opportunity to interact with various cultures around the world. Image copyright EPA

... another from di same dance troupe collect better hailing for di same area for downtown Harare.

Fish is prepared during the annual Grill Festival on September 10, 2017 in Abidjan, a gastronomic fair bringing together thousands from various ethnic groups to the Ivorian capital Image copyright AFP

For later-later on that day, one cook dey prepare for di yearly Grill Festival for Abidjan.

All di photo na from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

