Africa's week in pictures: 8 - 14 September 2017
See some correct photo wey we gather from across Africa and of Africans this week.
On Wednesday dis hawker dey sell im market for Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
Di day before, one passenger pose for inside bus for Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of Congo.
Meanwhile, school don close for one student for Michika village for north-east Nigeria.
For another side of Africa, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe use another kain motor to carry am go di official opening of parliament for Harare...
... even as members of the Presidential Guard dey wait for am.
For Friday, Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, wey dey play for RB Leipzig dey celebrate after im score for di German first division football match against Hamburg.
Meanwhile for Lyon on Sunday, Guingamp's French-Congolese defender Jordan Ikoko dey tackle Lyon's Dutch defender Kenny Tete.
Earlier that weekend for Monrovia in Liberia, supporters of opposition Liberty Party use green wigs and white paint take mark di official launch of their campaign.
On Saturday, one pickin dey look with wonder as one Malawian traditional dancer dey march during the Harare International Carnival...
... another from di same dance troupe collect better hailing for di same area for downtown Harare.
For later-later on that day, one cook dey prepare for di yearly Grill Festival for Abidjan.
