See some correct photo wey we gather from across Africa and of Africans this week.

Image copyright Reuters

On Wednesday dis hawker dey sell im market for Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Image copyright Reuters

Di day before, one passenger pose for inside bus for Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Image copyright Reuters

Meanwhile, school don close for one student for Michika village for north-east Nigeria.

Image copyright EPA

For another side of Africa, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe use another kain motor to carry am go di official opening of parliament for Harare...

Image copyright EPA

... even as members of the Presidential Guard dey wait for am.

Image copyright AFP

For Friday, Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, wey dey play for RB Leipzig dey celebrate after im score for di German first division football match against Hamburg.

Image copyright AFP

Meanwhile for Lyon on Sunday, Guingamp's French-Congolese defender Jordan Ikoko dey tackle Lyon's Dutch defender Kenny Tete.

Image copyright AHMED JALLANZO

Earlier that weekend for Monrovia in Liberia, supporters of opposition Liberty Party use green wigs and white paint take mark di official launch of their campaign.

Image copyright EPA

On Saturday, one pickin dey look with wonder as one Malawian traditional dancer dey march during the Harare International Carnival...

Image copyright EPA

... another from di same dance troupe collect better hailing for di same area for downtown Harare.

Image copyright AFP

For later-later on that day, one cook dey prepare for di yearly Grill Festival for Abidjan.

All di photo na from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters