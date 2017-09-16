Nigeria: Military say IPOB na terrorist group

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Military say IPOB na terrorist organisation

Nigeria military don announce say from now on dem dey see Indigenous People of Biafra as a terrorist group.

Na one statement wey Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche release, on Friday, talk dis one.

Dem say make country people know say di organisation dey violent and dem dey do different kind things for secret wey dem no suppose do.

Image example Military say IPOB don form secret service

Military say di different offences wey di group comit include:

- to form Biafra Secret Service

- dem form Biafra National Guard

- dem block road without permission

- and dem dey use force collect money from innocent people

- as if dat one no do, dem use weapon - stones, machete, bottle and local bomb wey oyibo dey call molotov cocktail to attack militiary men on 10 of September.

Di military come warn people make dem no allow dia children join IPOB.

Counter-Terrorism expert, retired Brigadier General Williams Obene, tell BBC News Pidgin say dis one wey Nigeria Army don declare IPOB as terrorist group, dat one mean say "dem go crush dem…dem(di Army) go deal will dem(IPOB) as terrorists."

But Nnamdi Kanu wey bi leader of IPOB don react to wetin di military talk. Im tell local journalists for Nigeria say IPOB no bi violent group so im no know why military go call dem terrorist group.