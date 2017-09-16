FIBA: Nigeria D'Tigers don reach final

Image copyright Twitter/FIBa Image example D'Tigers beat Senegal 76-71

Di' Nigeria national basketball team D'Tigers don reach di final of di Afrobasket competition for Tunisia.

D'Tigers go face di host after dem beat Senegal 76-71 for di semi-finals for Thursday.

Nigeria captain Ike Diogu na di superman for dis game as im score 17 points plus 14 rebounds for di team.

Even though Senegal pass beta than Nigeria, dem no smooth like D'Tigers..

Meanwhile, Tunisia forward Mohamed Hadidane play with skills wey help dem beat Morocco 60-52.

Hadidane score 22 points with 6 rebounds. This na di first time Tunisia go host and reach di final after dem organise di compeition for 1987 and 2015.

Nigeria na di defending champions after dem win di last Afrobasket competition for 2015 and, if dem win dis one, e go be di first time wey any country win am back to back after Angola win

di competition six times for 1999 till 2009.

If D'Tigers carry di cup e go mean say lightning don strike two times because Nigeria D'Tigress win di women's Afrobasket competition for 2017.