Caribbean: Another Hurricane dey follow Irma

Image copyright EPA Image example Dis na how Hurricane Maria fit waka as e dey near di islands

E be like say people for Caribbean go dey wonder wetin dem do sef, as another hurricane dey ready to land for their side.

US National Hurricane Centre say Tropical Storm Maria don gather power come turn to Hurricane.

Dem say Maria dey follow di same way as Hurricane Irma wey scatter plenty places, from Barbuda reach Florida for United States.

Because of this, dem don sound alarm for everybody wey dey live for islands like Guadeloupe, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat, even reach US cities wey dey for North-East of di country.

Other places like US and British Virgin Islands, St Martin, St Barts, Saba, St Eustatius and Anguilla dey also shine eye, dey watch as e go be.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example People wey Irma hammer still dey wonder how dem go take start life again

These islands na im Hurricane Irma land on top, come kill like 37 people and destroy plenty property wey go reach billions of dollars.

Di hurricane centre still dey watch Hurricane Jose, another one wey still dey for Atlantic ocean and still dey gather power.