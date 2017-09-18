Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stephen Colbert wey dey host "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" been get nomination but no win award

Di Emmys Awards come out last night to troway salute give people wey dey provide correct entertainment for television for America.

Some of di people wey chop plenty awards for di event na Donald Glover wey collect award for best lead actor for comedy series and directing for comedy series for "Atlanta". Also, "The Voice" carry award for reality competition program.

Dis year, dem put eye for inside di matter of domestic violence as one series, "Big Little Lies" collect five awards for di night.

Dis na as Nicole Kidman wey win Best Lead Actress for her role for di movie talk about di power of television wey dey allow people like am talk about di matter for ground.

Wetin be some big things wey happen for di night?

Trump Matter

No be small tin as dem sama President Donald Trump matter for ground dis year. From introduction talk-talk by di host Stephen Colbert to even when winners dey collect their award, everybody just chook mouth put inside Trump matter.

Alec Baldwin, wey win award of best supporting actor for comedy, talk say, "I fit talk am say finally, oga president, na your Emmy be dis,"

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Plenty people enjoy as Alec Baldwin dey act like Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live

Sean Spicer

Everybody shock when former talk-talk person for inside White House, Sean Spicer show face for inside di event. Melissa McCarthy, wey be comedian wey win award sake of say she dey act Spicer for 'Saturday Night Live', open mouth when she am, as if na ghost she dey see.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sean Spicer surpirse everybody for Emmy awards as im show to mimic people wey dey mimic am

Domestic Abuse

Even though di night been dey about entertainment and tins wey dey television wey dey sweet many people for mind, actress Nicole Kidman use di time wey she get when she colllect award take talk about domestic abuse. She talk say, "we don torch light di matter of domestic abuse. Na serious disease wey we dey grow. Na thing wey dey full ground pass as we dey allow ourselves to sabi."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example "Big Little Lies" wey Nicole Kidman win award for na short series on wetin fight fight for house fit cause

First For History

Image copyright Getty Images

Person wey make history pass for di Emmy Awards na Lena Waithe. She make history as di first African American woman to carry Emmy say she dey write comedy. She collect di award with person wey dey write with am Aziz Ansari and dem collect di award for di episode "Thanksgiving" wey dem write for di series "Master of None".