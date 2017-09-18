Lagos Comic Con 2017: Comics, tech, people
People wey dey create cartoon and other animators for Nigeria gather for di commercial city of Lagos. Di event bring together people wey dey draw comics, people wey get animation and those wey dey do business.
-
BBC
Lagos Comic Con been start as way wey like minded people for art go meet. For Saturday 16 September 2017, dem organise di sixth edition of di convention.
-
BBC
Na Christmas be dis? Romeo Livera Khad, Samurai Warrior, talk say "Comic con na place wey you go come catch your fun, network and wear your favourite clothes".
-
BBC
A group of young female artists use di opportunity to take join dia drawing skills for matter wey concern domestic violence.
-
BBC
Di day no be only about comics as e include games. Di venue get one hall with television inside for people to play video games.
-
BBC
Dem also feature visual reality for inside di game hub. Virtual reality na machine wey go make am be like say you dey for inside wetin you dey watch.
-
BBC
No be only young people show dia dressing up skills as even mama put ankara for face to show say dem dey there.
-
BBC
No be everybody dress as dia favourite character, as di lady for di right dress like Aphrodite wey Greeks believe say be di Goddess of love, beauty and sex.
-
BBC
Comic Con na opportunity for artists to take meet, exchange ideas. In fact, dem create space wey dem call "Artist Gallery" so dat people wey fit draw go come showcase demselves.
-
BBC
Na Assassin Creed. Shamsudeen na im collect di prize money ontop Cosplay. Cosplay involve people wey go dress like dia favourite character for film or cartoons or comics.
9 reasons why Trump win me - Hillary Clinton
- 14 September 2017
See photos as Irma take jam Florida
- 11 September 2017
Pictures: Nigeria Muslims dey celebrate Eid al-Adha
- 1 September 2017