UN General Assembly: 5 things Africa want
Di UN General Assembly meeting don start for inside New York on September 19. Dem don talk say di main thing wey dem wan talk about na "Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet."
Issues plenty for ground for di leaders wey go attend to discuss - di flooding wey dey affect people, North Korea nuclear test, wahala for inside Myanmar and even how di USA go continue to partner with di United Nations.
Dis na also di first meeting wey US President, Donald Trump, dey attend. Emmanuel Macron of France too dey mark register as newcomer for di General Assembly.
But, wetin be Africa own for dis meeting?
Nigeria
For President Muhammadu Buhari one of di matter wey im dey talk na how di world go help Nigeria for Boko Haram matter.
Another thing wey dey im mind to talk na di matter of how Nigeria fit collect money wey corrupt people thief carry go keep for another country.
Malawi
President Arthur Peter Mutharika dey plan to drop im opinion on di matter of sexual abuse on behalf of Malawi. Im wan also talk about human trafficking with other world leaders.
Cameroon
President Paul Biya and di team of people wey e carry follow body go talk about how di world fit help them fight against terrorism, management of refugees wey dey enter di country, climate change, how their money matter dey and di Anglophone crisis wey dey happen for di south of di country.
South Sudan
September 21 go be special day around South Sudan. Na di African Union and di eastern and central African bloc IGAD go organize di meeting.
The matter for discussion na di famine wey dey ground and how one million people don run enter Uganda.
Burundi
Burundi also get special space for wetin dem plan discuss for di UN meeting. Reports don dey enter ear say for Burundi, dem no dey respect human rights.
For di meeting, dem go decide whether dem go take di advise of people wey sabi for UN make dem investigate senior people for Burundi government for 'crimes against humanity.'
Remember say na from Burundi, the students wey disappear for robotics competition for Washington from come.