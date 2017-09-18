Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example UN get plan wey go last some months to help people of Bornon

Peter Lundberg, wey be Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria say 3.7 million people fit catch cholera for Borno if dem no get wetin dem need to fight di disease.

United Nations and im partners dey find 9.9 million dollars to take respond to di cholera outbreak for North-East of di country.

Forty four people don already die since di wahala start for August and UN say dem Cholera Response and Prevention Plan no go fit work if help no come quick-quick.

Other organisation wey dis matter concern too don join hand with UN to work in support of di Borno State Ministry of health to try manage the situation and bring method to take prevent people for di area wey dey very risky.

Four special treatment centre (for case wey serious) and seven oral rehydration point (for case wey no too serious) don dey around di area where di cholera bin strong.

Lundberg say "Clock dey tick. Di camp we get for people wey no fit stay dia house again don full, water no reach, sanitation facility no good, and di health care system dey weak. We must tackle dis now now so as to avoid suffering and loss of live wey we fit prevent."