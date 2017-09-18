Image copyright Getty Images Image example As lawyer before before, im try well well as im do middle man between government and Boko haram.

One teacher for north-east Nigeria don win United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) 'Nansen Refugee Award' because in dey teach orphans of Boko Haram members and Nigeria Army soldiers.

Mr Zannah Mustapha say di children no send say who dia papa be, whether na soldier or Boko Haram. All of dem na best of friends.

Im start one of di few primary schools wey still remain for Maiduguri.

Mr Mustafa also help for di release 82 of Chibok girls wey Boko Harm been kidnap.

For Future Prowess Islamic Foundation School, di pickin dem dey enjoy free education, free food, uniform and body treatment.

Im tell BBC Newsday say, "we get di highest number of girls for di whole north east."

UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award na special award for people wey dey go extra mile to help those wey dem force comot from dia house.