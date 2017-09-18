Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Army say IPOB members bi terrorists

One High Court for Umuahia, Abia State, South East Nigeria, don say make 67 members of di Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, stay for prison.

Tori be say soldiers bin arrest some of di suspects along Isiala Ngwa road. Meanwhile seven others na police arrest dem say dem attack and burn Police station for Ariaria Aba, all for South East, Nigeria.

Di suspects say dem no dey guilty.

Image copyright Twitter Image example Bukola Saraki say Army no follow due process

Dis one dey happen as Bukola Saraki , wey be Senate President for Nigeria, don criticise di declaration by di country military say IPOB, na terrorist organisation.

Im also say di ban wey South East governors put for IPOB no follow due process.

"Our laws dey clear for dis kind matter and if you no follow due process dat declaration no go get head. I dey sure di President go do wetin in suppose do by following di right process."

Di Senate President believe say "initiating the right process" go go a long way to show di world say, Nigeria "na country wey dey operate by laid down process for every circumstance."

Saraki say di National Assembly go investigate di crisis for south-east, im tell Nigerians to find di right solution to di crisis instead of make am worse.

Faruq Abbas, wey bi lawyer, bin tell BBC News Pidgin say na only court fit decide whether di group be terrorist or not.