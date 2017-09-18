Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Federal Ministry of health say one girl don die of Yellow Fever for Kwara state, north-central Nigeria.

Prof Isaac Adewole, wey be minister of health, say e happen for Oke Owa community, Ifelodun local government area of di state.

Im say dem don send 'Outbreak Control Team' wey go take quick decision on top di mata.

Wetin be Yellow Fever?

Yellow Fever na virus disease wey dey cause serious bleeding. Na one type of mosquito wey be Aedes dey cause am.

Person wey get am fit get headache, fever, jaundice, muscle pain, vomiting and tiredness.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di best way to prevent yellow fever na to take di vaccine.

Some people wey get am no dey even know say di disease dey dia body. When di sickness too bad, blood fit comot from di patient nose, mouth, eyes or stomach.

As e dey ground now

As e dey now different government organisations don join hand with World Health Organisation to help di state understand how bad di thing be.

Prof Adewole say, dem don "start campaign to do vaccination for di area wey e happen so dat e no go spread."

If people take di vaccine dem no need another one till after 10 years.