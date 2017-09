IPOB: Army don change mouth

Image copyright AFP Image example Army say Operation Python Dance II na for security reason

Di confusion wey dey follow di matter for south-east Nigeria don enter another gear after di army deny say dem declare Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) as terrorist group.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, say wetin Defence Headquarters wey release di statement mean be say, di army dey talk their mind on top how dem see IPOB.

Burutai dey follow yan dis kain tori when im go Ebonyi to do official launch of Operation Python Dance II, di same operation wey bring di whole terrorist talk for di first place.

Make we no forget say last week, army defence headquarters do press release wey dem say IPOB na group wey dey behave like terrorist, say na lie wetin di organization dey talk say their way na peaceful way.

But Buratai talk say di matter no be as people dey talk am. Im say no be say Nigerian army dey do pass dem power.

Im say, because di army don talk their mind on top IPOB, people wey suppose do something don dey do am.

Wetin go happen to IPOB people wey dey jail?

Meanwhile, One High Court for Abia State, wey dey for South-East Nigeria, don say make 67 members of di group stay for prison.

Tori be say soldiers bin arrest some of di suspects along Isiala Ngwa road. Meanwhile seven others na police arrest dem say dem attack and burn Police station for Ariaria Aba, all for South East, Nigeria.

Anthony Ogbizi, wey be di state police commissioner, say di people go answer case of terrorism.

Ogbizi say since di army don declare say IPOB be terrorist group, dem go charge dem go court under di anti-terrorism act to make sure say dem deal with dem well-well.