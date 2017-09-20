Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria journalist wey win BBC Komla Dumor award

Journalist wey dey give us tori of wetin dey happen for North-East Nigeria don win di third BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

Amina Yuguda na news reporter for local network Gotel Television, where she been dey report important stories, like di Boko Haram matter.

One of di things wey she go enjoy for di award be say from September, she go start three-month placement for di BBC office for London.

Ms Yuguda say di award na "very big honour".

Image example Yuguda Amina na di third winner of di BBC World News Komla Dumor award

"I dey very happy. Tori people don dey Africa no be today... na how everyone take sabi us. Journalists don begin dey tell tori."

"My countrymen wey no go school fit put mouth for different matter, like President Trump for America, North Korea strong head, Russia foreign relation under Putin and other things."

BBC start di award to take honour Komla Dumor, presenter for BBC World News wey die for 2014 at age 41.

Fran Unsworth, wey bi BBC World Service Group Director, say Ms Yuguda deserve to win: "To find person wey get many of di things wey Komla get na something wey we celebrate, and we dey very happy to follow Amina work."

People wey don win di Komla Dumor award before na news anchor Nancy Kacungira from Uganda and business journalist Didi Akinyelure from Nigeria.