Ethiopia dey face one of im worst water shortage for years as rain no gree fall.

According to United Nations, More than eight million people no get food to chop, and 8 million people no presently dey sure say dem go see food chop.

No be today Ethiopia don dey suffer food shortage.

Between 1983-1985 the worst famine wey di country don see kill more than 400,000 people.

Experts don open mouth talk say dis water shortage wey Ethiopia dey currently pass through na di worse one for years.