Nigeria : Air Force go join Army dance 'Python Dance'

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example E dey normal say di Nigeria Air Force join other agencies to maintain security.

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) don send some fighter jets wey dey for di 115 Special Operations Group for Port Harcourt go Abia for South-East region to join di Python Dance II exercise wey di army dey do.

Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, wey be di Director of Public Relations and Information, talk say di Air Force go give soldier wey dey ground cover for air.

''Di deployment of di air assets to support Nigerian Army dey in line with wetin NAF constitution demand. ''

''Di reason why dem add air force join na to support di troops wey dey ground so dem go work well-well.

Im say di area wey di operation cover big well-well so di army don ask air force to support dem.

Army begin Operation Python Dance II for South East to chook eye inside security matter for di area.

Some people don question di exercise because of di fight wey happen between supporters of di Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and di army wey cause tension for Abia State.