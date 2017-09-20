How some celebrity name fit cause computer virus
According to computer security company, McAfee, if you find Beyonce music go on top internet, you fit carry virus and malware come back.
Wetin dey happen be say, criminals for internet go carry dia own link put for inside search result of popular celebrity name, so that when people click on am, e go open page wey go install computer virus or wetin dem dey call 'malware.'
Dis na wetin dey fit use thief all your personal information like bank account details, where you dey live, how old you be, where you dey work and any other information wey dey personal.
So McAfee do research to come out with di top 10 celebrity wey criminals dey use dia name to trap people pass and of course Queen Bey, as Beyonce fans dey call am, dey inside di list.
But she no be di number one on top di list.
Na singer, Avril Lavigne name tanda on top.
Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, and even Celine Dion wey dey sing love music, dey among dis "most dangerous" names to carry go search for internet.
Di full list of name wey dem say fit bring trouble:
- Avril Lavigne
- Bruno Mars
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Zayn Malik
- Celine Dion
- Calvin Harris
- Justin Bieber
- Sean "Diddy" Combs
- Katy Perry
- Beyonce
How to make sure you no enter cybercriminal trap
- Try to dey careful about wetin you dey click on top internet. If na new music you wan find out about, e better say make you wait for di official website than to begin visit website of other people wey fit come get virus and malware.
- No search for "free MP3" as di result where you go get go bi fake website or di ones wey wan thief your personal information. So dey extra careful.
- Always try to browse with security protection like anti-virus or anti-malware software because most of dem go alert you before dis mago-mago website open.