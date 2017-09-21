Kenya: New election date na 26 October

Image copyright AFP Image example Kenya Judges rule four to two, to cancel di election.

Kenya don announce say di fresh presidential elections go hold for October 26.

Na for press statement, na im di Head of di country electoral commission wey be Wafula Chebukati say dem move di date from October 17 so dat di commission go fit prepare well-well, and deliver credible election wey go meet di standard wey di Supreme Court ask for.

Tori be say di new date na di birthday of President Uhuru Kenyatta; im go be 56 years old.

Kenya Supreme Court bin give their final verdict on top 8 August Kenya presidential election, and dem blame di electoral commission wey be IEBC for dia decision to cancel am.

Di IEBC na Kenya Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, wey dey handle everything wey concern election.

According to di Judges, di IEBC no gree obey wetin di law say make dem do, as dem dey conduct elections for di top office for di East African country.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu say IEBC rush announce presidential result wey dem never verify finish.

Kenyan Chief Justice David Maraga warn say, Supreme Court no go mind to do bold face, cancel any presidential election if di Commission no do wetin e suppose.

Mr Kenyetta bin get 54% of di vote, while opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga get 44%.

But court cancel di result on 1 September, after Mr Odinga say dem cheat am.

Di judges don make history with dis decision, because dis na di first time for Africa wey court get mind to cancel election wey opposition party say e no gree with.

Dem no support media player for your device Chief Justice David Maraga say Kenya politicians must dey careful

Kenya system get 'two' part

One of di Supreme Court judges wey bin vote make dem no cancel di election don talk today about di matter

Justice Njoki Ndung'u say she feel say di problem be say Kenya electoral system dey both "manual" and "electronic."

"Our electoral process no dey fully electronic. E get manual and electronic part. And when di electronic part fail, then di manual part go enter. Me I feel say dis way dey ugly, na two different things."

She say Kenya way no join with how elections dey happen for other countries.

"Wetin we get dey very different from electoral processes inside countries like India, Australia or United States where everything dey electronic. For India you go punch something inside di machine. You go put am where di candidate name dey. Everything na with machine dem dey do am; same thing for America."

Justice Ndung'u say no be di court suppose put eye for di whole matter; say na lawmakers wey crate the system suppose look am, make things dey clearer.