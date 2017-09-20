Kenya Election: Supreme Court release full judgment

Kenya Supreme Court don read their full verdict on top di 8 August Kenya presidential election, wey dem cancel am; new election go hold on 17 October.

Di Judges blame di IEBC, wey bi Kenya Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission - na dis bodi dey handle everything wey concern election.

According to di Judges, di IEBC no gree obey wetin di law say make dem do, as dem dey conduct elections for di top office for di East African country.

Justice David Maraga say di court blame di electoral commission, and Kenya no suppose repeat wetin happen for 2007, where election cause fight-fight where people die.