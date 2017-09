Image copyright Aero Icarus

Di federal government of Nigeria don approve $125 million for di payment of gratuities and other retirement benefits for people wey work for Nigeria Airways before.

Dis announcement come from di Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, yesterday after di Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo head, for di Presidential Villa.

For 2005, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo government discharge Nigeria Airways, wey be national carrier for Nigeria but workers wey di thing affect no get di settlement wey dem suppose get.

Since dat time, former workers don do plenty protest all over di country to remind federal government of dis settlement and entitlement money - like pensions - wey dem suppose don get, and of di suffering wey many of dem dey go through because of di condition.

Sirika say as government don approve di money now, na Ministry of Finance go pay am, "...before somebody talk say I don steal am."

Dis no bi di first time wey dis government don try to make di payment. For 2006, one Inter-Ministerial Committee wey federal government been set up say na $216 million bi the total money wey government go pay about 6,000 workers. But after many years don pass, di Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) wey President Muhammadu Buhari set up respond say dia own recommendation na just $125 million.