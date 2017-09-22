Top 5 yabis wey Trump and North Korea don yab each other
Di 72nd United Nations General Assembly just finish for New York. Na di first time Donald Trump go show as US president and plenty people been dey wait to hear wetin im go talk.
Im talk plenty.
But di one wey no comot people mind pass na di name im call leader of North Korea..."Rocketman".
Trump and North Korea don get plenty bad mouth wey dem don take fire each other for di short time wey di American businessman don enter White House.
Dis na 5 top yabis wey Trump and North Korea don yab themselves.