Nigeria: 'IPOB na terrorist group'

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Some Igbos for South-East demand say dem wan comot Nigeria go form dia own country.

Court for Nigeria capital, Abuja don gree with government say indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) na terrorist organization.

Because of that, government now don ban di group, saying anything dem do now, government go see am as illegal and terrorist act and dem go take action.

Plenty people vex last week when di military first announce say dem don classify IPOB as terrorist.

Even Senate President, Bukola Saraki, join many other Nigerians say army no get right to make that decision, say make dem follow due and carry di matter go court.

Na di Acting Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati, na im give di order after Justice Minister Abubakar Malami join with Solicitor-General Mr. Dayo Apata and some other lawyers from the ministry, carry di matter go court.

Malami tell tori people say President Muhammadu Buhari don already approve di order and now court don sanction and confirm am.

Im say di thing wey remain now na for dem to write am put for inside government paper, say e no need make di order go National Assembly.