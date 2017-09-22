Na fake tori you dey read?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example As many people dey connect for internet, fake tori dey increase

If five people dey, and dem always like to follow tori for internet, four out of these five people no sure whether wetin dem dey read be fake or real.

According to new research wey BBC World Service follow Globescan do for 18 countries, 79% of people dey worry and 45% dey very concerned about dis problem.

For di report, na Nigeria worry pass for Africa and 88% of people wey dem interview talk say di thing dey give dem concern.

Despite all di worry, people still no want make government control di internet.

Di research also show say people don dey dey careful about wetin dem post online but dis na more from developed countries as people for developing countries dey more relaxed.