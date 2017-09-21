Image example Na Simi first studio album give her di breakthrough to world chart list

Nigerian singer Simi don make history for her country world music scene, when she enter US Billboard World music chart on 20 September.

For exclusive interview wey she do with BBC News Pidgin, na im she talk say: "di fact say I enter dis list mean say market dey for dia and we dey plan to enter dia. I no go ever change di kind music wey I dey sing because na im bring me come where i dey now."

She also thank her fans, because "na dem bring me where I dey now, dey promote my album and I no go disappoint dem."

Simi don dey among di team of African artistes wey done break enter abroad, with her position as number five for di Billboard Charts for di World Album Charts.

Na her first album wey be "Simisola" carry her enter dis level.

Simisola start as gospel artist, before she come dey sing other type songs for 2014, when she release Tiff and E no go funny.

Apart from singing, Simi also dey produce music. For 2016, she mix and master all di songs apart from one for di "Gold" album for fellow Nigerian musician, Adekunle Gold.

Image example Di Billboard World Album Chart dey calculate di album wey don sell pass during di week

Di way di chart dey select di people wey go dey am na say, dem dey calculate how many di album don sell worldwide for di particular week.

Billboard Charts na part of di Billboard Magazine and dem dey create weekly charts for different things wey dey happen for music during di week and even over time (Greatest of times) for world.

E dey include country music, digital airplay, artist wey just dey enter limelight, plus plenty other categories.